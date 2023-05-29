Russian forces destroy Ukrainian military airfields by precision weapons — top brass

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a strike by high-precision weapons against Ukrainian military airfields, destroying enemy command posts, aircraft, armament and ammunition depots in the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"At night, Russian forces delivered a multiple strike by air-launched long-range precision weapons against enemy facilities at airfields. The goal of the strike was achieved. All the designated sites were destroyed. The strike wiped out Ukrainian command and radar posts, aircraft, armament and ammunition depots," the spokesman said.

Russian forces neutralize two Ukrainian subversive groups in Kupyansk area

Russian forces neutralized two Ukrainian subversive groups in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In areas near the settlements of Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region and Rozovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the activity of two Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted," the spokesman said.

The enemy’s losses in the Kupyansk direction in the past 24 hours amounted to "65 Ukrainian personnel, three motor vehicles, D-20 and D-30 howitzers," the general reported.

Russian forces eliminate 55 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area

Russian combat aircraft and artillery struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, destroying roughly 55 enemy troops and a motorized artillery system in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery of the battlegroup Center inflicted damage on the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Makeyevka and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

"As many as 55 Ukrainian personnel, two pickup trucks, a D-20 howitzer and a Gvozdika motorized artillery system" were destroyed in that area in the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 145 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 145 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, as many as 145 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of active operations by units of the southern battlegroup, air and artillery strikes," the spokesman said.

In the area of the settlement of Orlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar was destroyed, the general said.

"In the area of the settlement of Maksimilyanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 79th air assault brigade were destroyed," Konashenkov reported.

Russian forces eliminate 140 Ukrainian troops in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces eliminated roughly 140 Ukrainian troops and an ammunition depot in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aircraft and artillery of Russia’s battlegroup East struck the Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Malinovka, Belogorye and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the spokesman specified.

"As many as 140 Ukrainian personnel, 10 motor vehicles and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed in those directions in the past 24 hours. In addition, a Ukrainian ammunition depot was obliterated near the settlement of Otradnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 20 Ukrainian troops, three artillery guns in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed about 20 Ukrainian troops and three artillery guns in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 20 Ukrainian personnel, three pickup trucks, a D-30 howitzer and two Gvozdika motorized artillery systems were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian arms depot in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian armament depot in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Berislav in the Kherson Region, a hangar storing armaments and military equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 126th territorial defense brigade was destroyed. In addition, a command/observation post and an artillery armament depot of the Ukrainian army’s 110th mechanized brigade were destroyed in the area of the settlement of Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 87 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 124 areas," the general reported.

Russian air defenses intercept three Storm Shadow missiles

Russian air defense forces intercepted three Storm Shadow cruise missiles and 13 HIMARS rockets and shot down 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities intercepted three Storm Shadow cruise missiles and 13 rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Verkhnekamenka, Novodruzhesk and Pshenichnoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Yasnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Vasilyevka, Lyubimovka and Konstantinovka in the Zaporozhye Region, the general reported.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 429 Ukrainian warplanes, 235 combat helicopters, 4,371 unmanned aerial vehicles, 424 surface-to-air missile systems, 9,324 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,100 multiple rocket launchers, 4,934 field artillery guns and mortars and 10,527 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.