Kalashnikov gunmaker working on new loitering munition — company head

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, May 26. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group is carrying out work to create a new loitering munition based on the experience of using the Lancet kamikaze drone in combat operations, Kalashnikov Group President Alan Lushnikov told TASS on Friday.

"We are working in this direction and I can’t disclose details. Our approach is that we must constantly improve our product. We simply can’t work otherwise," Lushnikov said, replying to a question about whether a new loitering munition was being created, considering the experience of employing the Lancet kamikaze drone in the area of the special military operation in Ukraine.

The Lancet drone manufactured by ZALA Aero (part of the Kalashnikov Group) is outfitted with several targeting systems based on coordinates, optoelectronics and combined technology. The drone is furnished with a television communication channel to transmit images of targets and confirm their successful destruction. The drone can strike targets within a range of 40 km.