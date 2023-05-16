US-made Patriot missile air defense system damaged by Russian missile strike — CNN

NEW YORK, May 16. /TASS/. A US-made Patriot missile air defense system, shipped to Ukraine was damaged by a Russian strike, CNN reported Tuesday citing source in the US Administration, adding that the US is assessing the damage.

According to CNN, the missile system was damaged, not completely destroyed. After the damage is assessed, a decision will be made on whether the system could be repaired locally or will require transportation back to the US.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian forces hit a US-made Patriot system in Kiev with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile.