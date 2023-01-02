Servicemen deliver 2022 plan for Baikal-Amur Railway development

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Servicemen of the railway brigade of the Eastern Military District completed the task of building the second track of the Baikal-Amur Main Railway, press service of the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The following facilities were turned over - double-track inserts at Ulak-Verkhnezeisk and Ogoron-Moldavsky sections, and the switching track at the Ulyanovsky Stroitel-Ogoron. Military railway specialists put more than 1 mln cubic meters of coarse-fractured rock soil in these three sections," the Ministry said.

Servicemen made earth beds, excavated soil in ditch cuts and arranged cross ditches. More than 1,200 military railway specialists are participating in construction of the second track of the Baikal-Amur railway.