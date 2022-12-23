First newly-built Tupolev Tu-160M bomber to be delivered this year

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The first newly-built Tupolev Tu-160M strategic missile-carrying bomber will be delivered before the end of this year, head of the United Aircraft Corporation Yury Slyusar said on Friday.

"It’s a highly upgraded plane based on the Tu-160 with new capabilities and functions. We do it two ways: we upgrade the existing fleet of Tu-160 planes and in parallel we have set up production in Kazan and are delivering the first production standard Tu-160M this year that will be added to the fleet of long-range aircraft," he said on Rossiya-1 television.