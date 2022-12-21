Nuclear submarine armed with Bulava missiles joins Russian Navy — defense chief

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The Generalissimus Suvorov nuclear-powered submarine armed with Bulava ballistic missiles has been accepted into the Russian Navy, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"Nuclear submarines perform planned combat missions in their designated areas at sea. Another nuclear-powered submarine, the Borei-A class submarine Generalissimus Suvorov armed with Bulava ballistic missiles, has been accepted into the Navy," Shoigu noted at the Defense Ministry’s expanded board meeting involving President Vladimir Putin.