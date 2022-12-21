Russia’s advanced Sarmat ICBMs to go on combat alert soon, says Putin

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russia’s top-notch Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) will for the first time go on combat alert soon, President Vladimir Putin said at an enlarged Defense Ministry board meeting on Wednesday.

"Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles will for the first time assume combat alert shortly," the head of state said.

These plans will be carried through, Putin assured.

"We know that there is some schedule adjustment but this does not alter our plans and everything will be implemented," the Russian leader stressed.

"Yars missile systems continue arriving for the troops," the head of state said.

The RS-28 Sarmat is a Russian state-of-the art silo-based missile system armed with a heavy liquid-propellant orbital intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying nuclear charges. The missile has been in the process of its development at the Makeyev State Rocket Center (the town of Miass in the Chelyabinsk Region) since the 2000s to replace the R-36M2 Voyevoda ICBM operational in the Russian Strategic Missile Force since 1988.

Based on experts’ estimates, the RS-28 Sarmat is capable of delivering a MIRVed warhead weighing up to 10 tons to any location worldwide both over the North and South Poles.