Russia’s Rostec significantly increases production of missiles for Iskander systems

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Rostec State Corporation has significantly increased the production of missiles for the Iskander short-range ballistic missile system, Rostec First Deputy Director General Vladimir Artyakov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Monday.

"High-precision systems are working effectively, destroying infrastructure on that territory. It is about our famous Iskander system. It is effective enough and works coherently, with a high degree of accuracy and reliability. It must be said here that we are significantly increasing [the production] of launchers and munitions," he pointed out.