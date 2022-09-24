Mikhail Mizintsev appointed deputy defense minister for logistics

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, was appointed as deputy defense minister for logistics, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

" Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev was appointed as deputy defense minister for logistics. Colonel General M. Mizintsev previously held the post of chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center," the ministry said in a statement.

Army General Dmitry Bulgakov, who held this position before, has been relieved of it due to his transfer to another job.

Mikhail Mizintsev was born in 1962. In 1980, he graduated from the Kalinin Suvorov Military School. He was appointed chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center in December 2014.

Dmitry Bulgakov was born in 1954. He was appointed deputy minister of defense for logistics in 2010.