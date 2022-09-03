Russia-initiated meeting of parties to Biological Weapons Convention to be held next week

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. A meeting of the signatories to the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention will be held next week following Russia’s initiative, and there Moscow will show proofs of violations by the United States and Ukraine, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Saturday.

"At the initiative of the Russian Federation, a meeting of the States Parties to the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention will take place next week to look into non-compliance by the United States and Ukraine with their obligations under the said international treaty," Kirillov said.

The general added that at the meeting, Russia plans to present physical evidence proving that the United States and Ukraine had violated Articles I and IV of the Convention.

"We want the organizations responsible for supervising compliance with the convention and the international community to focus attention on a number of biological threats," he stressed.