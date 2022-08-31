Vostok-2022 strategic military exercises start in Primorsky Region

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The opening ceremony of the strategic command post exercises Vostok-2022 was held on Wednesday at the Sergeyevsky training ground in the Primorsky Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Deputy Russian Defense Minister Colonel-General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov in the presence of the heads of military contingents of foreign countries announced the opening of exercises.

"Today, soldiers and officers of 10 states are standing in a single formation, and a total of 14 countries are taking part in the exercise. Tens of thousands of servicemen and thousands of units of equipment are performing combat training missions according to a single plan at nine training grounds in real time," Yunus-Bek Yevkurov said.

The deputy minister said joint exercises as part of a coalition of states help to develop a common understanding of the organization of troop training, their management and interaction at the operational and tactical levels, strengthen friendship and combat camaraderie between military personnel.

Representatives of defense ministries of the states participating in the exercises, who made opening remarks, stressed the peaceful nature of the joint maneuvers, commitment to the course of mutual understanding and cooperation, strengthening the combat unity between the armed forces of the participating states. They called on the servicemen of the coalition grouping of troops to demonstrate high training, professionalism and interaction in the joint implementation of training and combat missions.

Vostok-2022

The Vostok-2022 drills will be held from September 1 to 7 under the leadership of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and include practice of defensive and offensive actions at seven training grounds of the eastern military district: Burduny, Goryachiye Klyuchi, Knyaz-Volkonsky, Lagunnoye, Sergeyevsky, Telemba, Uspenovsky, as well as in the waters and coastal zones of the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan.

During the exercises, military contingents and observers from the CSTO, SCO and other partner countries, including Azerbaijan, Algeria, Armenia, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Syria, Tajikistan, will practice joint actions with the troops of the Eastern Military District, units of the airborne forces, long-range and military transport aviation.

In total, more than 50,000 servicemen, more than 5,000 units of weapons and military equipment, including 140 aircraft, 60 warships, boats and support vessels will be involved in the Vostok-2022 exercises.