Self-driving military truck prototype presented at Army-2022

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. The prototype of the first self-driving military truck Ural was presented at the Army-2022 Forum on Monday, TASS reports.

The vehicle was developed on the Ural-432067-73 chassis with the 4x4 wheel configuration. The self-driving truck can carry goods with the weight up to 5 tonnes. The vehicle can travel with the speed up to 80 km per hour and overcome various obstacles, including a 70-cm ford. The Ural track can be controlled remotely or in an autonomous mode

The new military truck is fitted with a 240 H.P. straight-four engine, automatic transmission and pneumatic braking system with ABS. The self-driving vehicle weight in the loaded condition is over 6.4 tonnes.