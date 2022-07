MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov on Sunday said Russian Su-35S fighter jet shot down three Ukrainian warplanes in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

"Russian Su-35S fighter jet shot down two Ukrainian Su-25 in Barvenkovo, Kharkov region, and Troitskoye, the Donetsk People’s Republic, and one MiG-29 near Krasnoploye of the Donetsk People’s Republic," he said.