Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Reports of a Russian missile strike on the residential building in Kiev are false, a source in the Russian Defense Ministry told TASS Saturday, adding that the building was hit by a Buk-M1 air defense missile.

"The reports being disseminated in the social media regarding a Russian missile strike on the residential building at Lobanovskogo Avenue in Kiev are false. The damage to the building indicates an air defense missile impact. It could be seen clearly on the video," the source said.

"Apparently, during the defense against the night missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure objects […] the targeting system of a Ukrainian Buk-M1 missile air defense system failed, and the missile hit the corner of the residential building," the source said.

According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport.

"The Buk-M1 missile failed, most likely, due to lack of proper regular maintenance and objective deterioration of equipment that has remained on duty in the Ukrainian Armed Forces since the Soviet era," the source concluded.