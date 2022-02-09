Russian tech firm unveils new submersible patrol ship with missiles, torpedoes

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The Rubin Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering unveiled the second modification of the Strazh (Sentinel) submersible patrol ship that will receive missile and torpedo armaments, the Rubin press office told TASS on Wednesday.

"Rubin offers the second modification of the Strazh submersible patrol ship that combines the advantages of a submarine and a surface patrol ship. This version features the largest weapons suite: a small-caliber automatic gun, two missile launchers and four 324mm torpedo tubes. This weapons suite makes the Strazh a formidable enemy even for far larger surface ships," the company said.

The latest modification is the ship's largest version about 72 meters long with its standard displacement of about 1,300 tonnes, the press office specified.

"Larger dimensions make it possible to offer a modification with more functions. The new contours with the wave-cutting forward bow and sloping sides reduce rolling motion, increase the ship's steadiness as a weapons platform and cut radar signature. The sonar antenna is accommodated in the bulbous bow, which improves the conditions of its operation while the bulb cuts drag in the ship’s surface position. A more powerful propulsion unit helps develop a speed of 21 knots," Rubin explained.

Like its other modifications, the patrol ship has two air-tight multi-purpose hangars to accommodate boats and the armament of inspection groups. Both radars and sonar antennae can be employed to hunt down intruders: these capabilities allow stealthily spotting and approaching targets, the press office specified.

"Additionally, the ship can be used for conducting drills with anti-submarine forces and training the crews of classical submarines. The ship has an operational range of 4,000 nautical miles at a speed of 10 knots, which can be increased, if necessary," the press office said.

The ship that combines underwater and above-water properties and "is intended for its use in peacetime, keeps its worthiness as a combat unit in the event of a conflict escalation," Rubin stressed.

"Moreover, its submerging capability allows the Strazh to cope with tasks typical of a patrol ship by new methods, in particular, those that are simpler and more advantageous," the press office specified.

Strazh project

The Strazh submersible patrol ship is being engineered as an "easy-to-adjust" vessel and its modifications and capabilities can vary. Its characteristics make it possible to offer a vessel most customized to particular tasks, conditions and possibilities, Rubin said.

TASS reported in April 2021 that the Rubin Central Design Bureau had developed the first Russian submersible patrol ship designed for foreign customers. The project was dubbed Strazh and will be offered to the world market under the BOSS designation.