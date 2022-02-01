Switzerland confirms not exporting military supplies to Ukraine

GENEVA, February 1. /TASS/. Switzerland is not exporting military supplies to Ukraine, Spokesperson for the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) Fabian Maienfisch told TASS on Tuesday.

When questioned by TASS about whether Switzerland had plans to send weapons to Ukraine as some other Western countries are doing, in particular, the United States, the spokesperson replied: "In general, the Swiss Government does not provide weapons to any state. Furthermore, requests by private companies for the export of war materiel to states that are involved in an armed conflict need to be denied by law. Hence there are no war materiel exports from Switzerland to Ukraine."

The SECO spokesperson refrained from commenting on other countries’ military exports to the Kiev regime.

"Switzerland cannot comment on other countries’ military exports," the spokesperson said, replying to a question about Switzerland’s opinion of weapon deliveries to Ukraine in the current tense situation.

Western countries are rendering military assistance to Ukraine, sending, in particular, weapons that are used in the Donbass conflict area. Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that a US cargo plane had delivered the sixth batch of weapons to Ukraine since January 22. In addition to the United States, weapons were also delivered to the Kiev regime by Great Britain, Canada, France, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey.

The West and Kiev have recently been spreading allegations about Russia’s potential ‘invasion’ of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded," serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such allegations and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have very serious consequences.