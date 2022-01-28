Supplies of Russian weapons to help Tajikistan enhance its combat readiness — diplomat

DUSHANBE, January 28. /TASS/. Supplies of Russian weapons and combat vehicles will help Tajikistan strengthen its army’s combat readiness, Russian Ambassador to Tajikistan Igor Lyakin-Frolov said in an interview with TASS.

"At the end of last year, large-scale supplies of Russian military hardware, equipment, weapons and munitions were made to Tajikistan to modernize its armed forces. We believe that such steps will enhance the combat readiness of the Tajik armed forces," he said.

"Thanks to this assistance, corresponding work was done to strengthen the protection of hard-to-reach mountain sections of the Tajik-Afghan border. Border checkpoints have been reinforced with extra personnel and weapons," he said.

According to the Russian ambassador, member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russia-led post-Soviet security bloc, are ready to "invigorate their efforts to combat terrorist and extremist propaganda."

The CSTO, in his words, is keeping a close eye on the situation in Tajikistan. "At the initiative of the Tajik partners, efforts are being taken to work out mechanisms for the protection of its southern borders. The CSTO thinks that today Tajikistan needs help as never before," he said, adding certain measures in this area have already been taken and continue to be taken.

Russia and Tajikistan are also implementing a joint project for the construction of a state-of-the-art border checkpoint at the border with Afghanistan near Shamsiddin-Shokhin. "A corresponding agreement has been signed, and financing has been approved," he said.