Russia sets up new paratroop regiment in Crimea

ROSTOV-ON-DON, December 29. /TASS/. A new paratroop regiment has been set up in Crimea, Russia’s Airborne Force Commander Andrey Serdyukov told the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on Wednesday.

"Two air assault regiments have been set up in Pskov and Crimea as part of air assault divisions to strengthen the combat potential of our Armed Forces in the country’s west and south," the commander said in an article published in the newspaper.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported in November that a third air assault regiment would be set up within the Novorossiysk airborne division by December 1. The regiment would be formed under the plan of transforming the Kamyshin separate guards air assault unit, it specified.

Prior to that, the 76th air assault division (Pskov) and the 7th mountain air assault division (Novorossiysk) had two regiments each.