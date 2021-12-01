Russia’s first very short-range air defense system ready for serial production

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Design Bureau of Machine-Building outside Moscow (part of the High Precision Weapons Company of the Rostec state coporation) has prepared for serial production Gibka-S, Russia’s first Very Short-Range Air Defense (VSHORAD) system, Rostec Industrial Director for armaments Bekhan Ozdoev has told TASS.

"The export-oriented modification of the Gibka-S air defense system is fully ready for serial production," he said.

Design Bureau of Machine-Building’s chief designer Valery Kashin told TASS during the EDEX 2021 international defense exhibition that the system successfully passed state trials back in 2019.

In turn, the deputy head of the Bureau’s export-import department, Alexander Romanyuk, told TASS that Gibka-S uses serially produced missiles for MANPADs, such as Igla-S and Verba.

The Gibka-S Very Short-Range Air Defense (VSHORAD) system, equipped with four Igla, Igla-S or Verba missiles, can successfully counter planes, helicopters, drones, cruise missiles and high-precision weapons flying at low and extremely low altitudes, at any time of the day and in limited visibility. It is mounted on the wheeled chassis of the Tigr-M armored vehicle.

During trials at the Kapustin Yar testing range in southern Russia in late 2019, Gibka-S proved its effectiveness against aerial targets while moving at the speed of up to 30 kmph.

Gibka-S is the first vehicle-mounted SHORAD/VSHORAD system produced in Russia.