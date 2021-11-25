Syrian militants planning provocation with use of chemical weapons - defense ministry

MOSCOW, November 25. / TASS /. The militants of the Al-Nusra Front (banned in Russia) are planning to stage a provocation in the Syrian Idlib Province against the civilian population, Deputy Head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Parties in Syria Vadim Kulit stated on Thursday.

"Russia’s Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Parties received information that the Al-Nusra Front militants had stored containers with toxic substances in an underground shelter near the city of Sarmad in Idlib Province," the Russian official said.

According to Kulit, "the terrorists intend to stage some provocations to accuse the Syrian government forces of using chemical weapons against civilians."

The Russian official emphasized that the Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Parties urged the leaders of illegal armed groups to abandon provocations and stick to a peaceful settlement in the areas under their control.