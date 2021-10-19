Cutting-edge patrol ship to enter service with Russian Navy by yearend

SEVASTOPOL, October 19. /TASS/. The Project 22160 patrol ship Sergey Kotov will enter service with the Russian Black Sea Fleet by the end of this year, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The Project 22160 fourth vessel Sergey Kotov from the series of patrol ships will enter operational service with a taskforce of ships of the Black Sea Fleet’s Novorossiysk naval base at the end of this year. By now, the ship has been prepared for shipbuilders’ sea trials and the crew is beginning a program of trials," the press office said in a statement.

In the course of the trials, the shipbuilders will test the operation of the patrol ship’s powerplant, the rudder system, auxiliary mechanisms, communications, navigational and other shipborne equipment and also its seaworthiness, the statement says.

The trials will be held by the vessel’s crew together with the shipbuilders’ delivery team to test the basic parameters, all the systems, mechanisms and equipment for their compliance with technical specifications. After the completion of the sea trials, the shipbuilders jointly with the crew will inspect the shipborne systems, assemblies and mechanisms and continue preparing the patrol ship for its next stage of state trials, the press office said.

Project 22160 ships have been engineered by the Severnoye Design Bureau in St. Petersburg in Russia’s northwest and are designated to protect and defend the maritime economic area, carry out escort and anti-piracy operations and perform search and rescue missions. They are armed with a 57mm artillery gun and a surface-to-air missile system and can carry Ka-27PS helicopters.

The Project 22160 patrol ship Sergey Kotov

The patrol ship Sergey Kotov, which was named after outstanding Soviet naval sailor, participant in World War II, Hero of the Soviet Union (1944) Rear Admiral Sergey Kotov, was laid down on May 8, 2016 and is the Project 22160 fourth-built and third serial-produced warship.

The patrol ship Sergey Kotov was constructed at the Zelenodolsk Shipyard in Tatarstan in the Volga area jointly with Kerch shipbuilders. The Black Sea Fleet’s Novorossiysk naval base currently operates three Project 22160 patrol ships: the Vasily Bykov, the Dmitry Rogachev and the Pavel Derzhavin.