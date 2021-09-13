Russia uses new Lastochka system combat UAVs at Zapad-2021 drills

MULINO RANGE /Nizhny Novgorod Region/, September 13. /TASS/. Russian service members have tried new combat UAVs that make up a part of the Lastochka system at the Mulino range during the main stage of the Zapad-2021 drills, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"The combat UAVs from the Lastochka system fired at and struck openly deployed manpower and destroyed an armored target of the opposing force with fragmentation and shaped-charge ammunition," the ministry said.

Inokhodets and Forpost combat drones were also used to launch attacks on the opposing force.

Zapad-2021

The biannual Zapad-2021 exercises are held on September 10-16 on the training grounds of Russia and Belarus. The event involves about 200,000 servicemen, over 80 planes and helicopters and up to 760 vehicles. The scenario presupposes a reaction to an escalation of the international situation and potential aggression against the Union State. Both Russia and Belarus repeatedly stated that this exercise is defensive in nature.