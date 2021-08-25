Russia inks deals at Army 2021 forum on delivery of latest electronic warfare systems

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 25. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has signed the first deals for the delivery of cutting-edge electronic warfare systems, the Rosoboronexport press office announced at the Army 2021 International Military-Technical Forum on Wednesday.

"Rosoboronexport has signed the first contract on the Krasukha electronic warfare system and the first contract on the latest mobile Repellent-Patrol electronic countermeasures complex," the press office informed.

The Krasukha mobile EW system is designated to protect command posts, groupings of forces, air defense capabilities and vital industrial and administrative-political facilities. The system analyzes the signal type and impairs enemy radar stations by powerful jamming emissions. As a result, enemy aircraft lose their capability to detect targets and aim their precision weapons against them.

The Repellent-Patrol complex is capable of suppressing unmanned aerial vehicles at a distance of up to 20 km.