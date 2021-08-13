Russia-China strategic drills crowned with complete success — defense chief

MINNING TOWN /China/, August 13. /TASS/. The Sibu/Interaction 2021 joint Russia-China strategic drills were not aimed against any third countries and were crowned with a complete success, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu on Friday.

"Today we observed together the practical operations of the troops at the Sibu/Interaction 2021 drills. The two sides achieved a complete success by their joint efforts at the drills," China’s defense chief said.

As the Chinese defense minister emphasized, "these drills have great significance."

"These are the first joint drills organized on the territory of China after the epidemic’s outbreak. And these are the first Chinese-Russian operational and strategic maneuvers with the participation of Russian servicemen," Wei Fenghe stressed.

"Amid sweeping changes and the pandemic, the drills reflect the invariable support between China and Russia and show the high level of inter-army ties. These drills are not aimed against third countries and are focused on raising the capability to jointly respond to risks and challenges," the Chinese defense minister pointed out.

China, Russia capable of maintaining peace and stability in region

China and Russia are capable of maintaining peace and stability in the region by joint efforts. The joint maneuvers were well organized, the Chinese defense chief said.

"The participating troops overcame a lot of negative factors, for example, the epidemic. They managed to set up a joint headquarters and joint groupings just within several days," Wei Fenghe said.