Russian, Indian commandos eliminate terrorists in Indra-2021 joint drills

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 9. /TASS/. Troops from Russia and India carried out an anti-terror operation during the Indra-2021 international drills at the Prudboi training ground in the Volgograd Region in Russia’s south, the press office of Russia’s Southern Military District reported on Monday.

"The personnel of Russia and India conducted an anti-terror operation at the Indra-2021 drills. Under the scenario of the exercise, the troops were assigned the task of eliminating terrorists in a populated area and freeing hostages," the press office said in a statement.

During the drills, the commanders of Russian and Indian units drew up a plan of a joint operation and eliminated the notional terrorists by joint efforts, the statement says.

In particular, an Indian motorized infantry company was the first to start accomplishing the tasks. Tanks opened fire against the notional terrorists’ positions and a Mi-8 helicopter landed commandos under their cover, the press office specified.

"Simultaneously, BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles launched an attack. An assault force of motorized infantry personnel engaged in a battle at close approaches to the locality, mopping up houses. Meanwhile, the Indian commandos launched an assault on buildings, descending with the help of ropes on the roofs. Following this, a reinforced motor rifle company of the Southern Military District started accomplishing assigned tasks," the press office said.