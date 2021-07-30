Russian, Indian navies hold two-day drills in Baltic Sea

NEW DELHI, July 30. /TASS/. Russian and Indian warships held joint drills in the Baltic Sea on July 28-29, the Indian Navy’s press office reported on its Twitter on Friday.

The drills were held as part of the Indra Russian-Indian maneuvers, the press office specified.

"The Indian Navy's stealth frigate Tabar and the Russian Navy’s corvettes Zelyony Dol and Odintsovo conducted fleet operations, including anti-air firings, underway replenishment drills, helicopter operations, boarding drills and seamanship evolutions over two days," the statement says.

The drills marked a new stage in bilateral naval cooperation, Indian Navy spokesman Vivek Madhwal said.

"Initiated in 2003, exercise Indra epitomizes the depth of the strategic relations between the two navies," the news agency PTI quoted the spokesman as saying.

The maneuvers were held as part of a visit by the Indian stealth frigate Tabar to St. Petersburg to participate in the celebrations of the 325th anniversary of the Russian Navy, he added.

"The exercise is another milestone in strengthening cooperation between the two navies and reinforcing the long-standing bond of friendship between the two countries," the Indian Navy spokesman said.