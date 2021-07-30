Shipbuilders float out advanced Project 885M nuclear-powered sub for Russian Navy

SEVERODVINSK /Arkhangelsk Region/, July 30. /TASS/. The Sevmash Shipyard in Severodvinsk in Russia’s northwest has floated out the advanced Project 885M (Yasen-M) nuclear-powered submarine Krasnoyarsk, a TASS correspondent reports from the scene.

The command to roll out the latest nuclear-powered submarine from the slipway was given by Sevmash CEO Mikhail Budnichenko, following which the sub’s future commander Captain 2nd Rank Ivan Artyushin traditionally smashed a bottle of champagne against the ship’s board.

"Dear shipbuilders and the crew of the underwater cruiser. Today is a holiday that will pass down in the history of the Navy. The Sevmash shipbuilders have confirmed their professionalism. Plans have been drawn up for this vessel and its crew has been trained. I am confident that the Sevmash Shipyard will deliver it on schedule," Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov said at the launch ceremony.

The Krasnoyarsk is the Project Yasen-M second serial-built submarine that was laid down in 2014.

Project 885M nuclear-powered submarines have been developed by the St. Petersburg-based Malakhit Design Bureau of Machine-Building. Currently, seven Project 885M submarines are at various stages of their construction at the Sevmash Shipyard. Project 885/885M submarines are armed with Kalibr-PL and Oniks cruise missiles as their basic strike weapons.