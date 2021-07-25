Putin attends ceremony to launch latest fishing super trawler

ST. PETERSBURG, July 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending a ceremony of launching the latest fishing super trawler on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, the Russian leader reviewed the country’s Main Naval Parade on the Neva River and in the Kronshtadt roadstead on Russia’s Navy Day. The ceremony of launching the latest fishing vessel, the Project ST-192 large refrigerating trawler Mechanic Sizov, is taking place at the Admiralty Shipyard in St. Petersburg.

The latest trawler will enter service with the Russian Fishery Company. The ceremony is also being attended by Admiralty Shipyard CEO Alexander Buzakov and Chairman of the Russian Fishery Company’s Board of Directors Gleb Frank.

The latest fishing super trawler Mechanic Sizov was laid down in June 2020. The super trawler was named after senior mechanic Vladimir Sizov (1936-2013) who had worked for over 30 years in the Russian fishing fleet.

Russia’s latest super trawlers

The Mechanic Sizov is the third in the world’s largest series of ten super trawlers, the materials of the Kremlin’s press office suggest.

All the ten fishing super trawlers are being built at the Admiralty Shipyard in Russia’s northwest. The first two vessels of this series will be handed over to the customer by the end of 2021. Overall, the program of building the super trawlers is due to be completed by late 2025. In August, the shipbuilders will lay the keel of the seventh super trawler and float out the fourth such vessel.

Each super trawler is 108 meters long and has a fishing capacity of 60,000 tonnes of pollock a year. The latest super trawlers are environmentally friendly, safe and efficient and offer worthy labor conditions, the materials say.