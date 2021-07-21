Russian troops in Tajikistan to get upgraded infantry fighting vehicles

YEKATERINBURG, July 21. /TASS/. Russia’s 201st military base in Tajikistan will get 17 upgraded BMP-2M infantry fighting vehicles by the end of July, Central Military District Commander Colonel General Alexander Lapin announced on Wednesday.

"Before the end of July this year, the motor rifle units of the 201st military base will get 17 advanced infantry fighting vehicles, which will boost their combat capabilities in accomplishing tasks in any situation," the commander said.

The upgraded infantry fighting vehicles will replace the outdated military hardware in the motor rifle units, the Central Military District’s press office specified.

Russia’s Central Military District is based on the territory of the Volga, Urals and Siberian integrated federal districts and 29 Russian regions. Structurally, the Central Military District also includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the Kant integrated military base in Kyrgyzstan and units stationed on the territory of Kazakhstan.

The 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan is Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders. The military base is stationed in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar. The military base comprises motor rifle, armored, artillery and reconnaissance units, air defense forces, radiation, chemical and biological protection and signal troops. Under an agreement signed in October 2012, Russia’s military base in Tajikistan will remain until 2042.