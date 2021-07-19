Russia to use latest interceptor-drone to protect civilian airports

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The Volk-18 (Wolf-18) interceptor drone developed by the Almaz-Antey defense manufacturer will be used to protect civilian airports from intruder drones, Almaz-Antey Deputy CEO Dmitry Savitsky told TASS on Monday.

"The Volk-18 is an interceptor drone," the company executive noted in the run-up to the MAKS air show opening in the suburban town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on July 20.

"It can use special nets that are thrown over other drones. We are planning to use this system for civilian airports. The Volk-18 will soon be tested in Samara," Savitsky said.

This innovative drone is designed to eliminate other unmanned aerial vehicles using less lethal and less dangerous means, he stressed.

The use of the Volk UAVs for the protection of airports from intruder drones is particularly relevant now that this protection is limited to merely legal methods, he explained.