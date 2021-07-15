Russian Navy warships launch torpedo attack on enemy sub in Arctic drills

MURMANSK, July 15. /TASS/. The anti-submarine warfare ships Onega and Naryan-Mar of the Northern Fleet’s Belomorskaya naval base launched a torpedo attack on a hypothetical enemy’s submarine during scheduled drills in the White Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

The heavy nuclear-powered underwater cruiser Dmitry Donskoi simulated the enemy submarine in the drills, the press office specified.

"The warships searched for the submarine using onboard sonars and launched a torpedo attack against it. The heavy nuclear-powered underwater cruiser Dmitry Donskoi operating at a depth of over 100 meters simulated the underwater enemy for the small anti-submarine warfare ships," the press office said in a statement.

The crews of the warships fired practice torpedoes without warheads against the submarine. After the combat exercise was fulfilled successfully, the personnel of the torpedo recovery vessel recovered the torpedoes and delivered them to the naval base, the statement says.

The anti-submarine warfare ships Onega and Naryan-Mar are completing a set of combat training exercises for surface ships as part of a naval task force. Earlier, they held artillery firings against the sea and air targets, grenade, and depth charge throwing at the Northern Fleet’s naval combat training ranges in the White Sea, and practiced providing anti-submarine and air defense support for a convoy of civilian vessels.