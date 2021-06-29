Russian air defense crews in Tajikistan get cutting-edge MANPADS portable systems

YEKATERINBURG, June 29. /TASS/. The Russian military base in Tajikistan received a shipment of new Verba man-portable air defense systems, the Central Military District press service announced Tuesday.

"Air defense units of the 201st Russian military base, located in Tajikistan, received about 20 Verba modern portable air defense systems. The Verba system is designed to take down cruise missiles and drones both head-on and in pursuit," the statement says.

The system is capable of hitting low-radiation targets even with flares fired at an altitude between 10 and 4,500 meters and at a range between 500 and 6,500 meters. The automatic control system makes it possible to find an airborne target, define its specifications and distribute the targets among gunners, considering their location.

The 201st military base is Russia’s largest military facility beyond its borders. It is located in two cities — Dushanbe and Bokhtar. It includes infantry, tank, artillery, intelligence, air defense, communication units, and Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Protection units.