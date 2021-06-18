Su-34 fighters hammer enemy with missile and bomb strikes in western Russia drills

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The crews of Su-34 supersonic fighter-bombers delivered missile and bomb strikes against a notional enemy during drills in the Voronezh Region in Russia’s west, the press office of the Western Military District reported on Friday.

"Tactical flight drills with Su-34 crews were held on the territory of the fighter aviation regiment of the Leningrad Air Force and Air Defense Army in the Voronezh Region," the press office said in a statement.

As the Western Military District specified, the exercise "involves over 200 flight and ground personnel, and more than 10 Su-34 fighter-bombers". The fighters’ crews performed the elements of an aerial battle, delivering missile and bomb assault strikes against the targets that simulated the enemy’s command posts, manpower and materiel amassments," the statement says.

The crews also "practiced suppressing the hypothetical enemy’s air defenses, employing Khibiny onboard electronic warfare systems," the press office said.

The pilots fired S-13 air-to-surface and R-73 short-range maneuverable missiles and also 30mm GSh-30-1 aircraft guns in the drills, the statement says.

The Su-34 multirole supersonic fighter-bomber is designated to effectively strike enemy ground and air targets day and night in any weather conditions. The Su-34 carries long-range air-to-surface and air-to-air missile armaments with the multi-channel employment capability. The Su-34 has an operating range of 4,000 km, can develop a maximum speed of 1,900 km/h and is capable of carrying a weapon payload of up to 8 tonnes. The Su-34 is half as noisy as earlier models.