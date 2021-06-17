Russian troop movements near Ukrainian border mentioned at Putin-Biden summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The Russian troop movements near the Ukrainian border were mentioned at the summit of Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva but no accusations are ever made at the highest level, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Ekho Moskvy radio station on Thursday.

"It was mentioned. It was mentioned as a factor that the Americans do not like. On the other hand, President Putin stresses each time in this regard that dear friends, we can talk with you in any way and on anything in this context, but the reality is that you discuss the territory of the Russian Federation with us while your troops fly from America near Russian territory, which is taking place now," the Kremlin spokesman said, responding to a question about whether Washington had voiced another complaint at the summit over Russian troop movements near the Ukrainian borders.

Drills with the American troops and American hardware are taking place along the Russian borders, Peskov noted. "All these events are taking place near our borders. We, however, are acting on our own territory," the Russian presidential spokesman emphasized.

Responding to a question about whether any accusations had been made at the Russia-US summit, Peskov stated: "No accusations are made at the highest level. There can be no talk about that. I cannot speak on behalf of other presidents but if you try to accuse President Putin of anything, he will respond with reason and forcefully," the Kremlin spokesman explained.

The head of the Russian state communicates with his counterparts quite correctly, Peskov noted, adding that this was an implied rule of inter-state communication.

"He represents such a state as Russia, after all. On the other hand, the person sitting next to him is a man with extensive experience, who has lived all his life in American politics and represents such a major state as the United States," the Kremlin spokesman said.