Tracked armor to be clad in special ‘boots’ to roll through Red Square in Victory Parade

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. The personnel of the Western Military District’s Guards Armored Army have started preparing the armor at the Alabino practice range outside Moscow for the Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9, the District’s press office reported on Monday.

In particular, all the military hardware is being tested, washed and painted, the press office said.

"Upon completing the procedures for preparing the combat hardware at the Alabino training ground and replacing the tracked chassis with specialized tracks with rubber protective pads to exclude the metal items’ contact with the pavement, the armor will be ready for night rehearsals of the Parade devoted to the 76th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War," the press office said in a statement.

About 190 combat vehicles are set to roll through Russia’s main square in parade mechanized columns during the Victory Day Parade on May 9. The heavy armor will be represented by T-72BM3M, T-80BVM and T-90M ‘Proryv’ main battle tanks and advanced hardware by the T-14 Armata tank. BMP-3 and MBP-2 infantry fighting vehicles with Berezhok combat modules and the latest Kurganets-25 combat vehicles will also roll through Moscow’s Red Square on May 9.

The parade’s spectators will also be able to see the Iskander-M tactical missile system, the Tornado-S multiple rocket launcher, the Msta-S self-propelled howitzer and the Koalitisya-SV multiservice force artillery gun.

This year, Russia’s Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square to mark the 76th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War will involve over 12,000 troops, about 190 combat vehicles and 76 aircraft: 53 planes and 23 helicopters.