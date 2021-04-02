Russian Navy aircraft hold bombing exercise in Baltic drills

KALININGRAD, April 2. /TASS/. The pilots of Su-30SM multirole fighters and Su-24 frontline bombers of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation practiced bombing strikes on ground targets at a training range in the Kaliningrad Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"In the course of practicing combat training tasks, the crews of about ten advanced fighters and bombers delivered precision bombing strikes on a notional enemy’s command centers, manpower and military hardware," the press office said in a statement.

The naval pilots conducted precision bombing on full-size targets that simulated the notional enemy’s command centers, engineering fortifications, manpower and hardware at an aviation practice range in the Kaliningrad Region at an altitude of 200 meters to 2 km, the press office specified.

"The practical operations of the pilots of Su-30SM and Su-24 aircraft were monitored by data recording equipment mounted on the combat planes and also on the ground in the area of the combat employment. The analysis of the data obtained by the recorders showed that all the targets had been 100% eliminated," it stressed.