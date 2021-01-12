Russia to build newest missile attack warning radar on Chukchi Peninsula by 2030

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The newest missile attack warning radar Yakhroma will be built on the Chukchi Sea by 2030, a source in the military-industrial complex told TASS.

"The radar will operate in the automatic mode, with no personnel permanently present at the facility," the interlocutor said.

At the end of December 2020, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the year-end ministerial board meeting that the Defense Ministry would start building the Yakhroma radar in Sevastopol, Crimea, in 2021.

A source in the military-industrial complex told TASS that Yakhroma was unparalleled in the world. It will operate in four frequency ranges: meter, centimeter, decimeter and millimeter ones and have a field of vision of 270 degrees.

Currently Russia’s missile attack warning system consists of two layers: a cluster of four space satellites Tundra and a ground network of Voronezh radars, which monitor all potentially risky directions. The system’s main task is to promptly spot and track ballistic missiles launched at the territory of Russia or its allies.