Russian Baltic Fleet diesel-electric sub dives to 190m depth in drills

KALININGRAD, December 16. /TASS/. The crew of the Project 877 diesel-electric submarine Dmitrov practiced deep dives during drills in the Baltic Sea, the Baltic Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"As part of shipboard drills, the crew practiced tasks at various depths with a maximum submergence depth of up to 190 meters," the press office said in a statement.

During the dives, the submariners checked the operation of all the systems and mechanisms and practiced the algorithm of measures when controlling the vessel at large depths and with various methods of ascent to the surface. The rescue tug SB-123 provided support for the submarine during the drills, the statement says.

"At the next stage of its operations at sea, the Dmitrov will conduct torpedo fire against underwater and surface targets, set minefields and practice dodging a Ka-27 anti-submarine warfare helicopter," the press office said.

Project 877 (Varshavyanka-class) submarines are considered as the quietest Russian subs due to the absence of noisy power units, a verified streamlined shape and special hydro-acoustic coating of the hull. The subs were nicknamed the ‘Black Hole’ in the West for their stealth. These subs can fight both submarines and surface ships and are designated to protect naval bases, the coastline and sea lanes.