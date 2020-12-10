Russian Navy warship wraps up 5-month Atlantic deployment

MURMANSK, December 10. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet’s large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov has returned to its home base of Severomorsk after 5-month deployment in the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"Today the large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov has completed its long-distance deployment tasks and arrived at the Northern Fleet’s main naval base of Severomorsk. The warship returned together with the medium sea tanker Akademik Pashin and the rescue tug Altai. The large anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov operated in the Mediterranean Sea from August to November where it held over 10 drills for hunting submarines, including in interaction with other ships of the Russian Navy," the press office said in a statement.

At the final stage of its deployment in the Norwegian and Barents Seas, the large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov practiced concurrently searching for submarines, employing sonar armament. Upon their return from the Mediterranean Sea, the naval sailors practiced assigned tasks in the North Sea and the Atlantic Ocean northwest of the British Isles, the statement says.

Northern Fleet Commander Vice-Admiral Alexander Moiseyev congratulated the naval sailors on their return. He noted that the Vice-Admiral Kulakov was one of the most active participants in long-distance deployments to various parts of the World Ocean, both to the southern latitudes and the Arctic, and stressed that the crew had accomplished all the assigned missions worthily.

Over its 5-month deployment, the large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov covered a distance of more than 30,000 nautical miles and made business calls at Algeria, Greece, Cyprus and Syria.

The Vice-Admiral Kulakov is operational in the Anti-Submarine Warfare Brigade of the Northern Fleet’s Kola Flotilla of All-Arms Forces based in Severomorsk. The warship constantly participates in long-distance deployments to the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, the Mediterranean Sea and the Arctic. The Vice-Admiral Kulakov is part of the Fleet’s Arctic grouping.

The Project 1155 large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov is armed with anti-submarine missile systems, rocket launchers, torpedo tubes and other types of artillery and missile armament. The warship also carries two Ka-27 anti-submarine warfare helicopters.