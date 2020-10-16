Troops employ latest anti-drone system in post-Soviet security bloc’s drills in Belarus

LOSVIDO TRAINING GROUND /Belarus/, October 16. /TASS/. The troops of Russia’s Central Military District employed the latest Silok anti-drone system at the final stage of the Unbreakable Brotherhood-2020 peacekeeping drills of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Belarus, the District’s press office reported on Friday.

The drills are running at the Losvido training range in the Vitebsk Region.

"Under the drills’ scenario, the opposing sides created a swarm of improvised drones for reconnaissance and pinpointed strikes on the enemy. The reconnaissance personnel reported the plans of one of the sides to drop bombs from the drones onto a 150-meter pontoon bridge that had been set up to help the community cut off from the megalopolis due to hostilities. Thanks to the system’s automatic capabilities, the peacekeepers managed to make the bridge safe and fully close the sky for drones over the buffer zone," the press office said in a statement.

The final stage of the Unbreakable Brotherhood-2020 drills in Belarus are being observed by CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas, Belarusian Defense Minister Major General Viktor Khrenin and Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov. Official delegations of the CSTO member states, international organizations and military attaches are observing the drills.

The drills that ran under the command of Belarusian Special Operations Forces Chief Major-General Vadim Denisenko involved the contingents of the CSTO member states, operational groups of the CSTO Joint Staff and Secretariat, police forces and rescue units.

The drills brought together over 900 troops and more than 120 items of military and special hardware, including drones, and also two Mi-8AMTSh helicopters and two Mi-24 strike gunships of Russia’s Central Military District.