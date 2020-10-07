Russian Black Sea Fleet frigate eliminates enemy warship with cruise missiles in drills

SEVASTOPOL, October 7. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet’s frigate Admiral Grigorovich fired Kalibr cruise missiles to eliminate a notional enemy’s warship during drills in the Black Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"Under the drills’ scenario, the shipboard team of the combat information post detected and identified a notional target at sea as a notional enemy’s warship heading for the coast of the Crimean Peninsula. The frigate’s commander received an assignment to approach the notional enemy and force it to change the course," the press office said in a statement.

While approaching the notional enemy’s warship, the Admiral Grigorovich was notionally attacked by missile weapons. The frigate’s air defense teams repelled the attack with the Shtil-1 air defense system, the statement says.

"Following this, the personnel of the frigate’s missile combat compartment carried out target allocation and notionally eliminated the notional enemy’s warship with the Kalibr-NK precision missile system. The missiles were not actually fired and the launches were conducted electronically," the press office specified.

The warships like the Admiral Grigorovich represent a new series of Project 11356R/M frigates (the Project 11357 designation is also used). These blue-water frigates (guard ships) are designed to destroy enemy surface ships and vessels, submarines and ground installations, carry out patrols and defend sea lanes.

The frigates of this Project are armed with eight launchers of Kalibr-NK cruise missiles that are capable of striking surface, coastal and underwater targets at a distance of up to 2,600 km.

The warships of this Project are also armed with Shtil-1, Palash and AK-630M air defense missile and artillery systems, A-190 100mm universal artillery guns, torpedo tubes and RBU-6000 rocket launchers. The frigates also have a take-off and landing strip and a hangar for an anti-submarine warfare helicopter (Ka-27 or Ka-31).