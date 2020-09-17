Development of SSJ New aircraft planned to be completed in 2023

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Development of a new version of the SSJ 100 aircraft (SSJ New modification) is planned to be completed in 2023, the office of the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told TASS.

"The development of the new SSJ 100 is carried out in accordance with the instruction of the President of the Russian Federation dated January 25, 2018, and is aimed at import substitution of foreign components - on-board systems and accessories. The planned completion date for development work is 2023. Then it is planned to start flight tests. The creation of the aircraft will require passing new certification - of individual systems, of the entire aircraft, as well as certification of the manufacturer," the office said.

Earlier, Vedomosti reported that the development of the aircraft would cost 120-130 bln rubles ($1.6-1.73 bln).

The SSJ New aircraft is a modification of the Superjet 100 with the maximum import substitution of components and systems. The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade initiated the Superjet New project after the introduction of Western sanctions against Russia. It is planned that the share of Russian components will be 50-60%.