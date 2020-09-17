Kremlin alarmed at actions by foreign powers along Russia’s Eastern Strategic Direction

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russia is raising red flags about the tense situation along its Eastern Strategic Direction that stem from the military activities of non-regional powers, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday, commenting on a statement by Sergei Shoigu, the nation’s defense chief.

"The intensified military activities of non-regional powers do not contribute to regional stability, this regards the stepped-up military activities of many countries," Peskov noted.

At the ministry’s board meeting earlier on Thursday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the military and political situation along Russia’s Eastern Strategic Direction remained tense compelling the nation’s military to reinforce troops deployed to the most vital areas.

The defense chief earlier announced plans to create a mixed aviation division command unit and an air defense brigade in the Eastern Military District in light of the uneasiness in the region.