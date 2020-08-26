Ratnik combat gear’s parachutes to protect soldier from drowning, says designer

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 26. /TASS/. Parachutes for the combat gear Ratnik will be equipped with a unique suspension system that will rule out the soldier’s accidental death in case of landing on the water, the CEO of the JSC Technodinamika (an affiliate of the corporation Rostec) Igor Nasenkov told TASS on the sidelines of the Army-2020 forum.

"Quick release parachute locks are used in the new suspension system for the airdrop parachute D-10. The full cycle of tests has been completed. The suspension system has been reconfigured to the combat gear Ratnik and can be promptly adjusted for each individual soldier," he said.

Quick release locks are the key component of the newly-developed suspension system. They ensure instant separation from the parachute, while their safety catches prevent casual release as a result of an unintentional impact.

In June 2019, two paratroops splashed down on a body of water in Crimea and drowned. Investigation found that both failed to promptly detach themselves from the parachute system.

