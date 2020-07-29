US finds it increasingly hard to track Russian submarines, Pentagon admits

WASHINGTON, July 29. /TASS/. The United States finds it increasingly difficult to track Russian submarines with the potential to strike the US territory, US Lt. Gen. Glen VanHerck said on Tuesday.

"Russia develops strategic capabilities such as their submarines which now are a significant challenge for tracking and pose the potential for cruise missiles that can strike the homeland," VanHerck said during US Senate hearings to approve him as General And Commander of the US Northern Command.

He added that Russia would continue developing its cruise missiles, which also poses a serious threat for the United States.