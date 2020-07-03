Moscow’s anti-ballistic missile defense system to get new radars and missile interceptors

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The anti-ballistic missile (ABM) defense system deployed around Moscow and Russia’s Central Industrial District will soon get new radars and missile interceptors, Aerospace Force Commander-in-Chief Colonel-General Sergei Surovikin said on Friday.

"The trials of the capabilities of the system (A-135) are currently underway and the Aerospace Force will soon get an upgraded multi-purpose radar station and modernized missile interceptors of the ABM system," he said in an interview with the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

Active work is currently underway to upgrade the ABM system. Several test-launches of the upgraded missile interceptor have already been conducted, the colonel-general said.

"No doubt, the upgrade of the existing A-135 ABM system that is on combat duty in the city of Moscow is a major task for defense enterprises," Surovikin stressed.

The system’s firepower capabilities for the defense of Moscow and the Moscow Industrial District will be boosted twofold, which has been numerously confirmed by the interceptor’s preliminary trials, he said.