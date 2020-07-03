Russia to build three more Container-3M early warning radars

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Construction of three more Container-3M missile defense early warning radars are underway in the Siberian, eastern, and the Kaliningrad directions, Russian Aerospace Forces Commander-in-Chief Sergei Surovikin said in an interview Friday.

"Currently, we have commissioned construction of three more such radar stations — the Siberian one, the eastern one and the Kaliningrad one — which would allow us to monitor airspace from all strategic aerospace directions," he said.

In December 2019, the first Container-3M radar station entered service in Mordovia. "This station conducts reconnaissance of airspace over Europe and the Middle East," Surovikin said.