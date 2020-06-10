Shipbuilders to deliver latest cruise missile corvette to Russian Navy by year-end

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The Project 21631 small missile ship Graivoron armed with Kalibr cruise missiles will be delivered to the Black Sea Fleet by the end of 2020. The latest missile corvette entered dockside trials on Wednesday, Russian Navy Spokesman Captain 1st Rank Igor Dygalo said.

"During the dockside trials, specialists will activate and check the operation of the ship’s basic systems and its main propulsion unit. Along with the start-up and set-up operations, work will be carried out to equip and finish the ship’s living and service premises. The shipbuilders are planning to deliver the Graivoron to the Black Sea Fleet until the end of 2020 in compliance with the timeframe stipulated in the state contract," the spokesman said.