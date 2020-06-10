Shipbuilders to deliver latest cruise missile corvette to Russian Navy by year-end

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The Project 21631 small missile ship Graivoron armed with Kalibr cruise missiles will be delivered to the Black Sea Fleet by the end of 2020. The latest missile corvette entered dockside trials on Wednesday, Russian Navy Spokesman Captain 1st Rank Igor Dygalo said.
"During the dockside trials, specialists will activate and check the operation of the ship’s basic systems and its main propulsion unit. Along with the start-up and set-up operations, work will be carried out to equip and finish the ship’s living and service premises. The shipbuilders are planning to deliver the Graivoron to the Black Sea Fleet until the end of 2020 in compliance with the timeframe stipulated in the state contract," the spokesman said.
Following the dockside trials, the ship will sail to Novorossiysk for shipbuilders’ sea trials and subsequently state tests.
The small missile ship Graivoron is the Project Buyan-M eighth serial-produced ship. The same-type ships Vyshny Volochyok, Orekhovo-Zuyevo and Ingushetia are already operational in the Black Sea Fleet.
Project 21631 Buyan-M-class small missile ships are outfitted with the latest artillery, missile, anti-saboteur, air defense and radio-technical armament, including the most advanced Kalibr-NK precision missile system designated to strike naval and coastal targets. Buyan-M warships are designated to defend and protect the state’s economic zone.
Missile corvettes of this Project delivered strikes with Kalibr-NK cruise missiles against terrorist targets in Syria. Some Buyan-M corvettes are operational in Russia’s Mediterranean permanent taskforce on a rotating basis.