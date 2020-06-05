Russian Black Sea Fleet ships hold air defense drills

"Under the drills’ scenario, the anti-submarine naval strike group set off for its return to the home base after accomplishing the assigned missions of searching for a submarine. During the sea transit, the crews of the shipborne air defense combat posts detected a notional enemy’s aircraft," the press office said in a statement.

SEVASTOPOL, June 5. /TASS/. The crews of the small anti-submarine warfare ships Kasimov, Muromets and Yeisk held air defense drills during their maritime deployment, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

The crews of two Su-30SM fighters from the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation simulated the imaginary enemy’s aircraft. During the drills, the pilots were tasked with conducting reconnaissance, detecting a group of ships at sea and practicing notional missile and bomb strikes against the targets, the statement says.

"The ships’ air defense systems were readied and electronic warfare and visual camouflaging means were activated. After the targets were identified and they came within the destruction distance, the air defense teams practiced eliminating the adversary with the ships’ air defense weapons," the press office said.

The notional missile launches were conducted from Osa surface-to-air missile systems and also shipborne artillery guns were fired, the press office said.