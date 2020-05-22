Russian troops receive 1st batch of latest Koalitsiya-SV artillery systems

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The first batch of the latest Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled artillery systems has arrived for the Russian troops, the press office of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec told TASS on Friday.

"This is the first delivery of the Koalitsiya-SV multiservice artillery system to the troops. Its firepower is based on the 152mm gun with a rate of fire of over 10 rounds per minute, which is higher than the speed of fire of other artillery systems," Rostec said.

The Koalitsiya-SV surpasses existing domestic and foreign versions by its basic performance characteristics: the rate of fire, the range and the fire accuracy, the press office stressed.

Koalitsiya-SV artillery system

The Koalitsiya-SV is designated to destroy tactical nuclear weapons, artillery and mortar batteries, tanks and other armor, anti-tank munitions, manpower, air and ballistic missile defense systems, command posts, and also to eliminate field fortifications and obstruct the enemy reserves’ maneuvers in the depth of its defense.

As its major advantage, the Koalitsiya-SV features the possibility to remotely control the fire, the accuracy of which is provided by the automated control system of the weapon guidance, target selection and navigation.

The Koalitsiya’s weapon suite also includes a remote controlled station armed with the Kord machine gun.

As the press office of the Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer earlier told TASS, the trials of the latest Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled artillery system will be completed in 2022.